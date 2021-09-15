COVID-19 positivity ratio falls below 5pc in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 positivity ratio has dropped down to 4.78 per cent during the last 24 hours in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday quoting National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours, 73 people lost their lives, lifting the overall death toll to 26,938. The daily tests conducted during the period to determine COVID-19 infections were 56,733 out of which 2,714 turned up positive.

Statistics 15 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,733

Positive Cases: 2714

Positivity % : 4.78%

Deaths : 73

Patients on Critical Care: 5122 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 15, 2021

Overall 1,108,339 people have recovered their health back from the pandemic, including 10,923 in the past 24 hours.

5,122 people are still in critical condition.