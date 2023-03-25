COVID-19 positivity ratio soars to 3.52 pct in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 positivity ratio remained 3.52 in Pakistan as 89 positive cases of coronavirus reported in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In last 24 hours 2,530 Covid-19 tests conducted and 89 of them found positive, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has said.

“No death by the disease reported in previous 24 hours,” according to the NIH. “Nineteen coronavirus patients have been in a precarious condition in the country,” NIH reported.

“In capital city of Islamabad 266 tests were conducted in 24 hours and 17 of them detected positive,” NIH said.

In Lahore 473 tests conducted and 17 positive cases of coronavirus detected, NIH said.

“In Peshawar 112 Covid-19 tests conducted and five positive cases reported. In Gilgit 223 tests conducted and two cases found positive,” according to the report.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) recently recommended wearing masks at crowded and tightly enclosed spaces and healthcare facilities.

According to NCOC, guidelines were issued for the period up to April 30, 2023, keeping in view the current Covid-19 trend across the country.

The NIH had confirmed presence of the Covid-19’s new sub-variant in the country.

A sub-variant of Omicron variant of the coronavirus, XBB, has been present in the country for last three months, NIH said in a statement in January.

Comments