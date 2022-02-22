Covid-19: Sindh lifts ban on indoor dining

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday lifted a ban on indoor dining in Karachi and Hyderabad in line with the directives issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued by Sindh Home Department in this connection.

As per the new Covid-19 rules, the Sindh government has allowed indoor gatherings in Karachi, Hyderabad and other Sindh cities with a maximum limit of 500 guests (fully vaccinated).

The government also lifted the ban on indoor gyms.

Separately today, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) removed three cities from the list of cities/districts where it earlier decided to keep restrictions in place.

After witnessing a declining coronavirus trend, the forum removed Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar from the list.

Covid-19 has claimed 13 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 30,053, the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on Tuesday.

As per details, Pakistan reported under 1,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day. 961 fresh cases of the pandemic were reported during the same period when 38,139 tests were conducted.

The positivity rate remained 2.51 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 3.29pc. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country has dropped to 1,261.

