Covid-19 situation has improved in Karachi, says health department

KARACHI: Sindh Health Department has claimed an improvement in the coronavirus situation in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Provincial health department has stated that 260 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilators are unoccupied in government and private hospitals in the city.

“In government and private hospitals total number of high dependency unit (HDU) beds is 1395 and 591 of them are unoccupied,” according to the health department.

Total number of patients admitted at high dependency units (HDU) in various hospitals is 804, the health department stated.

Meanwhile, 291 patients have been admitted at Low Dependency Units (LDU) and still, 177 of LDUs have been unoccupied.

Moreover, 114 ventilators have been occupied with coronavirus patients in different hospitals.

Pakistan has reported 4,040 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC). The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 7.54 per cent.

The COVID-19 claimed 53 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,918, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said, adding that 3,805 people are in critical condition.

Sindh is the most affected region of the country with 400,400 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 364,680 coronavirus cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) remains third on the list with 148,619 cases. Islamabad, 90,660, Balochistan, 31,177, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 27,288 and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) have reported 8,796 new infections, so far.