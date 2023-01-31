Covid-19 sub-variant BF-7 case confirmed in Karachi

KARACHI: The presence of the Covid-19’s sub-variant BF-7 has been confirmed in Karachi, quoting Sindh health department ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sindh Health Department has said that highly infectious corona sub-variant BF-7 has been confirmed in Karachi. “This sub-variant of Omicron variant of the coronavirus has recently infected people in China on massive scale,” health department said.

“It is the first case of the highly infectious corona sub-variant BF-7 reported in Pakistan,” provincial health authorities stated.

The Sindh Health Department had earlier confirmed presence of XBB and XBB-1 sub-variants of the Omicron variant in Karachi.

Karachi has detected six cases of the new Covid-19 variant, the health department earlier said in a statement.

Health experts had earlier advised people to get themselves checked by doctors in case of illness. “The people who are ill, have been advised to use facemasks and asked to avoid visiting public places”.

Member Sindh Corona Taskforce Dr Faisal Mahmood after detection of XBB and XBB-1 sub-variants in Karachi had advised masses to wear facemasks and avoid public gatherings.

While confirming detection of cases of new Covid variant in Karachi, Dr Faisal Mahmood said the number of new variant Covid patients coming to hospitals is low.

