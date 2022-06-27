Covid-19 surge: CAA issues new travel advisory

Amid rise in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has made the wearing of face masks mandatory on all domestic flights, ARY News reported.

The aviation authority issued the advisory following a surge in the cases.

According to a notification issued by CAA spokesperson, face masks have been made mandatory again on flights within the country with immediate effect.

Face masks on board domestic flights are mandatory again with Immediate effect.@AviMinistryPK @GovtofPakistan pic.twitter.com/Cmt6gP0sbH — PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) June 26, 2022

The remaining Covid-19 guidelines applicable to domestic air travel within Pakistan would remain unchanged, it added.

Covid cases

In last 24 hours 382 Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Pakistan, while two deaths reported in the country.

Pakistan’s coronavirus test positivity ratio remained 2.85 percent in last 24 hours as 13,412 diagnostic tests were conducted across the country, the National Institute of Health (NIH) shared.

According to the NIH, 87 patients have been in precarious condition in the country, while overall case count has soared to 1,533,888.

Health experts have feared another wave of coronavirus pandemic across the country as a surge of cases being reported.

Covid-19 death toll in Pakistan reached to 30,388 with two more deaths by the disease. The country have presently overall 4,519 active cases of the pandemic.

