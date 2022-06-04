COVID-19 vaccination: Half of population fully vaccinated in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Half of the population has received COVID-19 jabs in Pakistan in which Sindh tops the vaccination rate followed by the federal capital Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources told ARY News that 52 per cent of Pakistan’s population are fully vaccinated, whereas, 83 per cent of the eligible population has received COVID-19 jabs.

They detailed that Sindh has the highest vaccination rate followed by Islamabad. 98 per cent of Sindh popular and 90 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.

The vaccination rate in other provinces are as follows:

Punjab 86 per cent

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 63 per cent

Balochistan 59 per cent

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region 67 per cent

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region 53 per cent

It was learnt that 143,109,050 people are eligible for COVID vaccination in which 119,613,644 received two doses of vaccine and 11,320,443 nationals received one dose.

139,160,087 people are fully vaccinated, whereas, the province-wise statistics showed that 74,880,770 received two doses of Covid vaccines, 3,378,5734 in Sindh, 17,594,616 in KP and 4,988,073 in Balochistan.

In Islamabad, 1,435,235 received two doses, 1,952,046 in AJK and 633,314 in GB.

