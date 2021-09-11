COVID-19 vaccination started for students in Karachi’s Govt colleges

KARACHI: COVID-19 vaccination drive has been started for students in the government colleges of the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the Directorate of Colleges, overall 5,667 students have been inoculated so far.

The Sindh government has decided to begin COVID vaccination of grade-9 to 12 students in schools and colleges of the province, linking it with a consent certificate from parents.

It was agreed in a meeting chaired by education minister Sardar Shah, to go ahead with the health department suggestion to launch a vaccination drive for grade 9 to 12 students.

The session decided to take into confidence the associations of parents and schools before the immunization process.

Schools reopened in Sindh on August 30 with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs), after they were allowed to remain open six days a week with 50% attendance of students on alternative days with the condition of 100 percent vaccination of the teaching and non-teaching staff.