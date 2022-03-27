Sunday, March 27, 2022
Covid: 310 fresh cases and five deaths in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As many as 310 fresh Covid cases surfaced in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, according to the government’s database.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said five more people succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 30,345.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid has reached 1,523,900 with the addition of 310 new infections.

The NCOC said a total of 31,962 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, out of which 310 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 0.96 per cent.

The number of critical Covid-19 patients in various hospitals across the country has come down to 428.

Pakistan reported zero daily Covid deaths on Wednesday for the first time in the past two years.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, tweeted, “Alhamdulillah no covid related deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in 2 years that this has happened.”

