Covid cases witness decline as no death reported in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported a decline in Covid-19 cases as the country registered 352 case of the infection during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

The National Institute of Health (NIH) stated that during the past 24 hours, a total of 13,325 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 352 samples came out positive. No death was reported during the last 24 hours.

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio stood at 2.64 per cent.

According to the data issued by NIH, 153 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

Patients on Critical Care: 153 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 10, 2022



A report said that the novel coronavirus has affected 19,942 medics with the number in Pakistan so far.

According to the sources within National Institute of Health (NIH), as many as 175 health workers have died across the country during the pandemic.

The sources said that so far 12,358 doctors, 2,687 nurses, and 4,897 other health staffers have been infected by COVID-19 in the country. They said 19,763 have so far recovered from the infection in Pakistan.

