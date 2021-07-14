COVID-19 claims 26 more lives in Sindh, infects over 1,400 people   

KARACHI: As many as 26 more patients of coronavirus died and 1,420 new cases of the virus emerged during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the COVID-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the death of 26 more patients during the past 24 hours lifted the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 5,647.

He maintained that 1,420 more cases of coronavirus have been reported during the same period in the province. Out of the new COVID-19 cases, 1,134 were detected in Karachi lonely, including 334 from East, 275 from Central, 235 from South, 76 from West, 91 from Malir and 123 from Korangi district.

However, 420 more patients of COVID-19 were recovered during the past 24 hours taking the number of patients recovered so far to 318,796 in the province.