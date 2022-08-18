Covid claims two lives, infects 578 more Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported two more deaths and 578 fresh Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to data issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 22,679 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, of which 578 samples came out positive.

Two more patients succumbed to the coronavirus during the same period. Meanwhile, the country’s positivity rate stood at 2.55% as compared to yesterday’s 2.72pc.

As per the data, 159 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 30,537 people in Pakistan so far. According to the government dashboard, the total number of cases in the country is 1,563,705.

