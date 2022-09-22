COVID claims two more lives, 121 new cases reported: NIH

Islamabad: Two more people in the country lost their lives to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, while 121 new cases were reported, the National Institute of Health (NIH) told.

According to the NIH, hospitals across the country conducted 13,945 COVID tests in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate was 0.87%, while 72 patients were in critical condition.

Earlier on September 17, the number of daily Covid-19 cases was 104. According to the data issued by the NIH, 104 were reported among the 16,614 Covid-19 diagnostic tests. Meanwhile, one person lost their life to COVID-19.

The positivity ratio in the country was 0.63%.

While, on Monday, the Sindh government launched an anti-Covid vaccination drive for children aged 5-11, the provincial health minister Dr Azra Pechuho initiated the program.

Sindh government kickstarted the door-to-door anti-Corona vaccination drive for children in a ceremony held at the Sindh Health Department’s office. High-level officials of the provincial health department and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) attended the ceremony.

During the ongoing drive, vaccinators would inoculate over 2.4 million children aged between 5 and 11 at their homes; and at private and government educational institutions in Karachi and Hyderabad. The inoculation campaign will be completed in phases, while the first phase would complete until September 24.

