Covid fear: Woman, son lock themselves up for 3 years

A 36-year-old woman was rescued on February 22 in India’s New Dehli who locked herself with her 10-year-old son in the apartment for three years fearing that her son can be infected by COVID-19.

According to Indian media reports, the woman, Munmun Majhi, 36, lived with her husband and a son in their two-room flat before the pandemic hit in 2020.

After the lockdown lifted in India, the woman reportedly forced her husband to rent out another flat for himself as he went outside for work.

Her husband, Suraj Majhi, took a flat on rent 100 meters from the house to keep a check on his wife and son’s well-being. He used to send her money and buy her monthly groceries. He sought help from her wife’s relatives and parents to convince Munmun Majhi to come out as COVID-19 is fatal anymore but failed.

The incident came to light on February 13, when Mr Majhi filed a complaint to Indian police officials as he failed to convince his spouse for the past three years.

Suraj mentioned in his police complaint that his son, who is in 5th grade, was unable to attend his final examinations which were conducted on-site and were cut off from his friends and neighbours.

As per Indian police official reports, the woman was terrified that her son would “die of COVID-19 as soon as he stepped out”.

An Indian police officer tried multiple times to convince the woman via video call from Suraj Majhi’s phone but she refused to come out.

The police officer along with a psychiatrist, and a child welfare committee member rescued the woman and her son and took taken them to the hospital where they are currently undergoing medical checkups.

The police officials stated that after the medical check-up, the case will be further investigated.

