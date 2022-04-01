Covid: Four deaths, 180 fresh cases in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As many as 180 fresh Covid cases surfaced in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, according to the government’s database.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said four more persons succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 30,359.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid has reached 1,524,973 with the addition of 180 new infections.

Also Read: PM Imran Khan all praise for NCOC as it ends operations

The NCOC said a total of 29,315 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, out of which 180 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 0.61 per cent.

The number of critical Covid-19 patients in various hospitals across the country has come down to 403.

Statistics 1 Apr 22

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 29,315

Positive Cases: 180

Positivity %: 0.61%

Deaths :4

Patients on Critical Care: 403

For further COVID updates, please follow @NIH_Pakistan — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 1, 2022

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team for professional and nationally coordinated response in fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter the prime minister wrote: “Today, as NCOC closes down, I want to congratulate the NCOC team & its leadership for a professional, nationally-coordinated response to the pandemic. As a result, our Covid response was recognised by int agencies and people in the field as one of the most successful globally.”

Comments