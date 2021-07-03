KP concedes 7 new Covid deaths with 115 infections

PESHAWAR: The health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province has on Saturday announced seven new deaths due to Covid and 115 fresh infections reported in the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

The deaths today in mark the overall toll reaching 4,336 since the curse arrived in the province, said the health department.

It added that with fresh cases today, the total number of infection have risen to 138,421.

Separately earlier today, the health department of Sindh expressed concerns of rising Covid case incidence in people flying into the city from abroad noting just from May 5 until June end there have been 153 such reported infections.

The reports collected by the Sindh health department Covid testing facility at the airport has been shared with ARY News. These reports were conducted on about 58,851.

The rapid testing facility ensured by the health department of Sindh has furnished these reports and noted the most incidence was found in arrivals from gulf countries.