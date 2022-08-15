Covid infects 459 Pakistan in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded two COVID-19 deaths during the past 24 hours, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan recorded 459 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths.

The NIH stated that during the past 24 hours, a total of 18,045 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 581 samples came out positive. Meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 2.54% as compared to yesterday’s 2.97 percent.

COVID-19 Statistics 15 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 18,045

Positive Cases: 459

Positivity %: 2.54%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 172 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 15, 2022

According to the data issued by NIH, 172 coroanvirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities. The number of active cases has reached 9,256.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Pakistan has reported 1,561,579 COVID-19 cases and 30,520 deaths.

A report said that the novel coronavirus has affected 19,942 medics with the number in Pakistan so far.

According to the sources within National Institute of Health (NIH), as many as 175 health workers have died across the country during the pandemic.

