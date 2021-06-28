Covid mars Sindh with 9 new deaths, 431 fresh infections

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus has Monday further claimed nine new lives and infected 431 more people, according to the daily Covid status briefing led by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, ARY News reported.

In the past 24 hours, the global pandemic has affected 431 more people and killing nine new people raising the provincial death toll to 5,427, CM said.

With 229 cases emerging from Karachi alone, the metropolis accounts for 53 per cent of the infections today.

It may be noted that Karachi has overall 7.54 percent coronavirus positivity ratio in last 24 hours, a session of Sindh Coronavirus Task Force was informed today.

READ MORE: Covid-19 positivity ratio in Karachi remains 7.54 pct

Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi briefed the Task Force meeting, chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, on the coronavirus situation in the province.

The session was informed that 14,052 tests conducted in Sindh yesterday, and 521 positive cases diagnosed.

In Karachi 7.54 percent coronavirus positivity ratio reported, which was 10.47 percent on June 25.