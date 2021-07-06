Covid claims 3 new KP lives with 111 fresh infections reported

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department has Tuesday released daily Covid numbers noting three new deaths owing to the global pandemic menace while 111 fresh reported cases, ARY News reported.

In the past 24-hour cut-off period، the province has conceded three Covid-led deaths taking the overall death toll to 4,346 so far.

On the other hand, the fresh 111 cases today means total provincial infection numbers have risen to 138,727, the health department noted.

It also said the recoveries from the virus in this period have been 157 taking the total number of people having recuperated from Covid to 132,840.

READ ALSO: 25 more Pakistanis die of Covid-19 in last 24 hours

On the national front today, Pakistan has reported 25 more COVID-19 deaths over the previous 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the disease to 22,452.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country’s caseload rose to 964,490 after 830 new infections were detected during this period.

A total of 37,364 samples were tested, out of which 830 turned out to be positive for COVID-19. The positivity ratio of cases stood at 2.22% in Pakistan.