Covid: One death, 208 fresh cases in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported as many as 208 fresh Covid cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the NIH database, one more patient succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 30,360.

The NIH further shared that a total of 29,176 tests were conducted during the same period, out of which 244 turned out to be positive, showing a positivity rate of 0.71 per cent.

The number of Covid patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has come down to 374.

COVID-19 Statistics 2 Apr 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 29,176

Positive Cases: 208

Positivity %: 0.71%

Deaths: 01

Patients on Critical Care: 374 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) April 2, 2022

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team for professional and nationally coordinated response in fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter the prime minister wrote: “Today, as NCOC closes down, I want to congratulate the NCOC team & its leadership for a professional, nationally-coordinated response to the pandemic. As a result, our Covid response was recognised by int agencies and people in the field as one of the most successful globally.”

Comments