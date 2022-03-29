Covid: One death, 269 fresh cases in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As many as 269 fresh Covid cases surfaced in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, according to the government’s database.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said one more person succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 30,347.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid has reached 1,524,355 with the addition of 269 new infections.

Also Read: Shanghai launches two-phase lockdown as COVID surges

The NCOC said a total of 27,046 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, out of which 269 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 0.99 per cent.

The number of critical Covid-19 patients in various hospitals across the country has come down to 432.

Statistics 29 Mar 22

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 27,046

Positive Cases: 269

Positivity %: 0.99%

Deaths :1

Patients on Critical Care: 432 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 29, 2022

Pakistan last week reported zero daily Covid deaths for the first time in the past two years.

Also Read: Walmart stops cigarette sales in some stores

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, tweeted, “Alhamdulillah no covid related deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in 2 years that this has happened.”

Comments