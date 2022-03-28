Pakistan logs 186 fresh Covid cases, one death

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported as many as 186 fresh Covid cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the government’s database.

The total number of confirmed cases is 1,524,086 while the death toll is 30,346.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said a total of 28,159 tests were conducted during the same period, out of which 186 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 0.66 per cent.

The number of Covid patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has come down to 420.

Pakistan last week reported zero daily Covid deaths for the first time in the past two years.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, tweeted, “Alhamdulillah no covid related deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in 2 years that this has happened.”

