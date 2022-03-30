Pakistan reports 194 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported as many as 194 fresh Covid cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the government’s database.

The total number of confirmed cases is 1,524,549 while the death toll is 30,349.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said a total of 27,492 tests were conducted during the same period, out of which 194 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 0.70 per cent.

The number of Covid patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has come down to 432.

Statistics 30 Mar 22

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 27,492

Positive Cases: 194

Positivity %: 0.70%

Deaths :2

Patients on Critical Care: 432 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 29, 2022

Pakistan last week reported zero daily Covid deaths for the first time in the past two years.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, tweeted, “Alhamdulillah no covid related deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in 2 years that this has happened.”

