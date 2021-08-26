‘Covid-positive’ woman jailed for coughing on food worth $35,000

A woman has faced a two-year jail term after she deliberated coughed on food worth $35,000 at a supermarket while shouting to be a COVID-positive person in US Pennsylvania.

Margaret Ann Cirko, 37, coughed and spit on food in a supermarket in Pennsylvania while shouting that she was infected by COVID-19. She had also screamed at the other people present in the supermarket that they are going to get sick, according to NBC News.

The incident had taken place in March last year and has recently surfaced after the matter was being heard in court.

After creating a scene, the woman had been escorted out of the supermarket by the security guards.

Due to the COVID-19 scare, the supermarket was forced to throw away the entire stock of food.

The woman issued an apology during the trial in which she stated that she was drunk at the time of the incident.

The 37-year-old woman was given a two-year jail term followed by eight-year probation after release despite her apology was accepted. Moreover, she was asked to pay $30,000 to the supermarket.

The supermarket described the entire incident in a Facebook post. It read, “The manager informed me that a woman, who the police know to be a chronic problem in the community, came into the store and proceeded to purposely cough on our fresh produce, and a small section of our bakery, meat case, and grocery.”

“While there is little doubt this woman was doing it as a very twisted prank, we will not take any chances with the health and well-being of our customers. We had no choice but to throw out all of the products she came in contact with.”

“Working closely with the Hanover Township health inspector, we identified every area that she was in, we disposed of the product and thoroughly cleaned and disinfected everything.”