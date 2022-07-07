Covid positivity declines as Pakistan reports 872 cases, 9 deaths

ISLAMABAD: As many as 872 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours amid a decline in the positivity ratio, the National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed.

According to the National Institute of Health, 23,125 Covid tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 872 turned out to be positive.

The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio remained 3.77 percent, according to the report.

Moreover, nine people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, said NIH, adding that 165 people are stated to be in critical condition.

COVID-19 Statistics 07 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 23,125

Positive Cases: 872

Positivity %: 3.77%

Deaths: 09

Patients on Critical Care: 165 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 7, 2022

Eidul Azha guidelines

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday issued fresh guidelines in view of the upcoming Eidul Azha, urging people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent Covid-19 infection.

The forum has advised the people to stay indoors during the Eid holidays and observe precautionary measures in view of the rising trend of Covid cases. “It has been advised to undertake minimal necessary travel during Eid holidays as the risk of a new wave was imminent”.

According to the NCOC, the Eid prayers should be offered at open spaces with Covid-19 protocols. In case prayers are offered indoors, windows and doors of mosques be kept open for adequate ventilation.

The NCOC said that the Eid sermon should be kept brief and comprehensive with minors under 15 years of age, elderly citizens and those suffering from some illness be discouraged from attending congregational prayers.

