COVID positivity ratio declines to 3.15pc: NIH

ISLAMABAD: At least three people died while 605 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours, the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed Saturday.

According to the NIH report, 19,236 Covid tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 605 turned out to be positive. The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio declined to 3.15 percent from 3.35 percent.

“As many as 176 patients are stated to be in critical condition,” it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was worried that coronavirus case numbers were shooting up, putting more strain on health systems and workers.

The number of Covid cases reported to the WHO increased 30 percent in the past two weeks, driven by sub-variants of the Omicron strain and the lifting of control measures.

