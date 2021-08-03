Covid Test Positivity Ratio in four Pakistan districts above 20 pct

ISLAMABAD: The COVID positivity ratio in four districts of Pakistan remained above 20 percent in last 24 hours amid surge in corona cases ratio, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

Twenty-two districts of the country are important to assess the coronavirus situation in the country, according to sources at the Ministry of National Health.

The sources shared that four districts in the country have reported over 20 percent COVID positivity ratio in last 24 hours including Karachi and other two other districts with above 15 pct test positivity rate.

The highest test positivity ratio in country recorded in Multan with 27.59, while in Karachi positivity rate remained 23.58 percent, in Hyderabad 24.40 pct and 20.73 percent in Skardu.

In Gilgit positive tests remained 18.26, in Peshawar 16.19 pct and Muzaffarabad 9.09 percent. The test positivity rate in Mirpur remained 2.27 pct, while in Diamir 5.04 positivity of tests reported.

The test positivity ratio in Islamabad remained 7.19 pct, Swabi 3.74, Mardan 6.96 and Abbottabad 6.756 percent, according to the sources.

Moreover, test positivity ratio in Lahore remained 4.67 percent, Faisalabad 3.93 percent, Gujranwala 3.9 percent, Gujrat 0.75 pct, Bahawalpur 2.40 pct, Jhelum 3.25 pct, Quetta 4.09 percent, Swat 2.50 pct and Charsadda 1.88 percent sources said.

Earlier, Sindh health department claimed a dip in Covid surge after enforcement of tighter restrictions in the province.

The fourth day of lockdown into the Covid’s fourth wave has the infection rate going down four per cent, according to the official numbers of provincial health department.

Separately, the numbers cited resonated with that of national statistics today as well as Pakistan has recorded a decline in COVID-19 cases in the country as it registered 3,582 new infections over the last 24 hours.