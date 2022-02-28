Covid Test Positivity Ratio recorded 2.56 pct in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 test positivity ratio has dropped below 10 percent in 25 districts of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The national positivity rate of coronavirus remained 2.56 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 2.11 per cent.

The highest coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded 8.61 pct in Hyderabad, while in Muzaffarabad 7.77 pct and Karachi 7.48 percent during last 24 hours, according to the sources at the National Ministry of Health.

In Gilgit Covid positive cases rate remained 3.42 pct, in Skardu 6.90 pct and Mirpur 1.35 percent, sources said.

Coronavirus positivity ratio in Islamabad recorded 1.54 pct, and Rawalpindi it remained 3.24 pct, according to sources.

In cities, maximum positivity ratio was recorded 12.20 in Swabi during last 24 hours, while, 8.33 pct in Nowshera and 5.32 percent in Peshawar.

In Muzaffarabad 6.36 pct and Mirpur 1.85 positive cases detected yesterday, while in Gilgit test positivity rate remained 5.56 pct, Skardu 5.71 pct and Diamer 1.25 pct, according to the health ministry sources.

Coronavirus positivity ratio in Lahore recorded 2.79 pct, Bahawalpur 5.71 pct, Multan 0.61, Sargodha 0.63 pct, Faisalabad 0.59 and Gujrat and Jhelum recorded zero percent cases in last 24 hours, according to sources.

Positive cases ratio in Quetta recorded 0.33 pct, Peshawar 3.78 percent, Swat 3.03, Mardan 2.44 pct, Abbottabad 5.56 pct, Nowshera 1.39 pct and Bannu 3.03 pct, sources said.

Pakistan reported 856 fresh cases of the pandemic during the past 24 hours.

The data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that Covid-19 has claimed 5 more lives in the country, taking the death toll to 30,178.

During the past 24 hours, Pakistan conducted 33,357.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country has dropped to 1,052.

