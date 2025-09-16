Thousands of COVID vaccine doses set to expire in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI) issued a warning over the imminent expiry of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses currently held in government stock, sources said on Tuesday.

According to officials, more than 5,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, valued at over Rs25 million, are set to expire next month. The doses are currently stored at the FDI’s central warehouse in Islamabad.

Sources revealed that this batch represents the last remaining consignment of COVID-19 vaccines held by the federal government. In a formal communication to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the FDI has urged immediate action to avoid potential wastage.

Despite the urgency, no response has been received from the NCOC so far, and any decision regarding the expired or near-expiry stock remains pending until further instructions are issued.

Officials also noted that due to the sharp decline in COVID-19 vaccination demand, no recent supplies have been dispatched to the provinces.