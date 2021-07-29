Punjab govt announces reopening of schools

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Thursday rejected extension in summer vacations and announced the reopening of all public and private schools in the province from August 2.

Taking to Twitter, the minister announced that all public and private schools of Punjab would reopen from August 2nd, 2021.

“Classes will be held on staggered approach having 50pc attendance,” read the notification shared by the Punjab education minister.

ANNOUNCEMENT:

— Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) July 29, 2021

The minister urged schools to follow COVID SOPs as issued by the government.

An inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference that was held on Tuesday had decided to not extend the summer vacations of educational institutions and all schools have been instructed to open from August 2, Monday.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood. All provincial education ministers, including Gilgit-Baltistan’s minister, attended it.