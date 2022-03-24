Covid: Zero deaths in Pakistan for second straight day

ISLAMABAD: No death due to Covid was reported in Pakistan on Thursday for the second straight day, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

As many as 210 new cases of the viral disease emerged when 30,054 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of confirmed cases stands at 1,523,072 while the death toll is 30,333.

The country’s positivity rate was recorded at 0.69 per cent, the NCOC said, adding the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has fallen to 445.

Statistics 24 Mar 22

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 30,054

Positive Cases: 210

Positivity %: 0.69%

Deaths :0

Patients on Critical Care: 445 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 24, 2022

There were 180 additional recoveries during the same period with the number of people recuperating reaching 1,484,676.

On Wednesday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, announced that Pakistan reported zero Covid death for the first time in the past two years.

“Alhamdulillah no covid related deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in 2 years that this has happened,” he tweeted.

