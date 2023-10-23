Empowering Inmates: CPCF Hosts Insightful Awareness Sessions

HYDERABAD: Over the course of two days, the Central Prison and Correction Facility (CPCF) in Hyderabad witnessed a transformative event as it played host to a series of impactful awareness sessions organized by the Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners.

These sessions, under the expert guidance of the Senior Superintendent of Central Prison Muhammad Aslam Malik aimed at equipping and educating inmates on vital matters.

Distinguished figures, including Zahid Ali Messo, Shaista Urooj, and Abdullah Soomro, led illuminating sessions addressing Legal, Fundamental, and Rights for Religious Minorities. These engaging presentations were followed by an interactive question-and-answer segment, where numerous legal queries from the inmates were addressed, providing much-needed clarity. The introduction of the Free Legal Advisory Call Centre was emphasized to further support prisoners with their legal concerns.

Highlighting the importance of health in the correctional environment, Dr. Muhammad Ahmed Khan, a renowned doctor and hygiene management expert from a leading hospital in Hyderabad, spearheaded the Health, Wash, and Hygiene Management session. Dr. Khan stressed the significance of maintaining hygiene and guided attendees through practical measures. Notable hygiene practices were showcased and practiced, offering prisoners hands-on experience in adopting healthier habits.

The program organizer and Regional Coordinator for the Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners Danish Ahmed Soomro reflected on the success of the event and expressed the committee’s unwavering commitment. “We will continue these types of activities in prisons across Sindh, ensuring that inmates have the knowledge and resources they require,” Soomro affirmed.

This initiative has garnered widespread appreciation from prison management and inmates alike, underscoring the potential of such educational endeavors to create a lasting positive impact on the prison community.