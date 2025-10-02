CPI measures 5.6% inflation in September

ISLAMABAD: The core inflation measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 5.6% in September 2025, as compared to 3.0% in the previous month.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) monthly report inflation increased by 2.6 percent in September 2025, almost double to the previous month, as compared to a decrease of 0.6 percent in August.

Meanwhile, the CPI inflation in urban areas increased by 5.5 percent in September 2025 as compared to 3.4 percent in the previous month.

The inflation in rural areas increased by 5.8 percent on year-on-year basis in September 2025 as compared to an increase of 2.4 percent in the previous month.

The food prices increased by 4.4 per cent while non-food items prices enhanced by six per cent, according to the Consumer Price Index.

The Ministry of Finance had estimated 3.5 to 4.5% hike in prices in September.

The prices were increased by 4.22% in average from July to September in the first three months of the fiscal year.