Saim Ayub gets marriage proposal from fan during CPL 2023

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 is in full swing, and players – especially Pakistan trio Saim Ayub, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim – are making headlines thanks to their memorable performances.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The trio continues to steal the show. Their performances make a strong case for their selection in the highly-anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India next month.

They have kept the fans hooked. In fact, some were so impressed that they were willing to get married to them.

Recently, a cricketer lover became viral for her marriage proposal to Saim Ayub, who is playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors .

During a CPL 2023, a fan expressed her willingness to marry him. She brought a placard that read, “Saim Ayub, I’ll divorce my husband for you.”

Saim Ayub’s popularity is growing at the Caribbean Premier League #CPL2023 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/nlbdjVb2PA — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 17, 2023

It is not the first time that Saim Ayub has received marriage proposals in the 20-over competition.

It is pertinent to mention that Saim Ayub is this season’s second-highest run scorer. He has amassed 357 runs from 10 matches with three fifties. He is batting at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 148.13.

Mohammad Amir is the second-highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps from eight matches.

Imad Wasim is the third in the list of highest wicket takes with 13 dismissals from nine matches.

Related – Watch: Imad Wasim gives match-winning performance in CPL 2023 opener