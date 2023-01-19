CPPA moves NEPRA for power tariff reduction

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to reduce the power tariff by Rs2.19 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for December 2022.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) moved the application for the lowering power tariff.

The reduction in tariff will be decided in the public hearing scheduled to take place on January 30. According to the CPPA, 20.44 percent of the country’s electricity needs were addressed through hydel generation in December, while 18.7pc with coal.

0.46pc electricity was produced from the furnace oil and 15.13pc from the gas. Furthermore, the CPPA said over 96 million units of electricity were produced in December, last year for which the cost was fixed at Rs9.31 per unit, but the production cost remained at Rs7.11/unit.

Earlier, K-Electric (KE) filed an application with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to lower the power tariff by Rs10.26/ unit on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of February 2023.

According to K-Electric spokesperson, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will conduct a public hearing for a reduction in power tariff on January 30. With the approval, the KE consumers will get relief in the February electricity bills.

