Crackdown against electricity pilfers likely to face setback

ISLAMABAD: Efforts to combat electricity theft across Pakistan will likely face significant obstacles following the expiration of a crucial presidential ordinance that made electricity theft a punishable offense, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources close to the development revealed that the ordinance, which had been extended twice for a total of 120 days, failed to secure approval from the parliament.

With the expiration of the ordinance, electricity companies are now unable to file cases against those involved in electricity theft, undermining ongoing efforts to address the issue.

Previously, the ordinance had classified electricity theft as a cognizable offense, allowing police to take direct action against offenders.

These cases were being adjudicated in utility courts.

The impact of this setback is substantial, as electricity theft is estimated to result in losses of approximately Rs 590 billion annually.

The expiration of the ordinance could significantly hinder efforts to curtail these losses, affecting the country’s energy sector and economy.

