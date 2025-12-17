Karachi transport department cracks down on vehicles using fake fitness certificates

The Sindh Transport Department has initiated action against vehicles using fake fitness certificates to ensure road safety, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon has ordered the registration of cases against the use of fake fitness certificates and directed the PTA Secretary to submit a detailed report of the action within three days. The minister also instructed to cancel route permits for those involved.

Memon stated that some transporters were obtaining fake fitness certificates to avoid physical inspections of their vehicles.

He stressed that the use of counterfeit certificates constitutes a serious violation of the law and poses a major risk to public safety.

He added that no one will be allowed to compromise the safety of citizens and that the use of fake fitness certificates is not only illegal but also a grave offense.

Sharjeel Memon reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making the transport system safe, transparent, and fully compliant with the law, adding that anyone found involved in this illegal practice will face strict action without exception.

Karachi police announce crackdown on illegal number plates

On Tuesday, Karachi police announced a citywide crackdown on vehicles using fancy or illegal number plates, as authorities seek to curb attempts by motorists to evade traffic penalties.

Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi (AIGP), Javed Alam Odho, said the operation would begin on Friday, 19 December 2025, and target vehicles displaying fake, concealed or altered registration numbers.

He was speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Police Office, accompanied by Chief Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Zubair Habib, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah, and Director Excise Motor Registration Shabana Baloch.