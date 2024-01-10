18.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Crackdown launched against unauthorized Hajj bookings

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has launched a crackdown against firms involved in unauthorized Hajj bookings.

Special teams of the Ministry has started punitive action against “Fifth Pillar Family Takaful Limited” involved in illegal booking of Hajj, said the spokesperson of the Ministry here Wednesday.

He said FIA is investigating the fake company for unauthorized activities and actions will be taken accordingly.

He clarified that no takaful company was allowed to book Hajj and Umrah. Be cautious of companies like Fifth Pillar Takaful.

the spokesperson asked people to verify their details on the Ministry’s website before booking for Hajj or Umrah.

Earlier, Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Aneeq Ahmed declared a significant reduction of 0.1 million rupees in government Hajj expenses while ensuring uncompromised facilities.

Notably, the pilgrims will receive a 30kg suitcase each and female pilgrims will receive scarfs (Abaya) featuring the national flag, a first-time provision.

In separately development, Pakistan decided to surrender the quota of the Hajj sponsorship scheme this year to Saudi Arabia as applications fell short of the available seats.

The government has allocated 25,000 seats in the ‘Sponsorship Scheme Hajj’, introduced by the government this year, allowing overseas Pakistanis to apply for Hajj or sponsor someone in Pakistan for the journey by paying in US dollars. In return, applicants would not have to participate in the balloting process.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.