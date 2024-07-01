Crackdown on LPG vendors spurs protests, gas crisis in Lahore

LAHORE: Following the district administrator crackdown on LPG vendors, the All Punjab LPG Distributors Association called a protest this week in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

The president of All Punjab LPG Distributors Association has announced a protest on July 4 in front of Lahore Press Club over the district administrator crackdown on LPG vendors.

The President of the Association expressed frustration, stating that despite several requests, Commissioner Lahore and Deputy Commissioner have not addressed their concerns.

“The district administration is targeting shopkeepers unfairly,” highlighted Abdullah, a spokesperson for the All Punjab LPG Association. He stated that the crackdown has intensified the gas crisis in Lahore, affecting businesses and consumers alike.