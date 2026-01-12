Crackdown on parking mafia continues in Karachi

KARACHI: During ongoing operation against illegal parking mafia in Saddar area, 12 more individuals have been arrested for extorting citizens under the guise of parking fees.

In the city’s central Saddar area, members of the so-called parking mafia who had been illegally charging motorists have been brought within the ambit of the law.

A strict operation was carried out against those collecting unauthorised parking fees in and around Regal Chowk, Abdullah Haroon Road and adjoining areas.

Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar, who is leading the operation against encroachments and the parking mafia in Saddar, personally visited Preedy Police Station.

He ordered the registration of 12 additional cases against those illegally charging citizens and had 12 more suspects arrested and shifted to the police station.

All cases have been registered on the complaint of the traffic police. The action was taken in response to incidents of illegal parking charges and the mistreatment of citizens by parking mafia operatives.

So far, more than 40 cases have been registered and over 30 individuals taken into custody in connection with illegal parking and unauthorised fees.

The assistant commissioner warned that those involved in encroachments and illegal parking should put their affairs in order, stating that no form of encroachment or unlawful parking would be tolerated in Saddar or anywhere else in the city.