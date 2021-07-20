Crackdown on transporters involved in overcharging on Eid continues in Sindh

KARACHI: The crackdown launched against the transporters who were involved in overcharging on the eve of Eidul Adha continues across Sindh province, ARY News reported.

According to Sindh Transport Minister, Syed Awais Shah, several transporters in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Thatta and others were fined for overcharging the travelers.

More than Rs200,000 excessively charged from the passengers were returned in the province-wide crackdown, he added. A fine of Rs180,000 was imposed on the various vehicles found flaunting the government orders.

Several passengers were warned over not having COVID-19 vaccination certificates along with them while travelling, while 45 of the passengers were administered COVID-19 vaccine in Larkana.

Shah said nobody will be allowed to fleece people on the occasion of Eid ul Azha and directed the transport department to monitor transport fares.