Crane operator working at Gujjar Nullah receives threatening calls

KARACHI: In a shocking development it has been revealed that staff working in the anti-encroachment drive in Karachi is receiving threatening calls urging them not to take part in the operation, ARY News reported.

As per details, a crane operator named Yar Muhammad, who is working with KMC, received a call from Hussain, threatening him not to take part in the anti-encroachment drive at the Gujjar Nullah.

“A person named Hussain threatened not to come to the area, else your body will leave from here,” Yar Muhammad, a crane operator said.

The crane operator has filed a complaint at the Paposh Nagar police station against the threats he received in which he has stated due to dire threats he is not going to his work.

Earlier, the Supreme Court bench had released the written order on compensating the affectees of Gujjar and Orangi nullahs

The Karachi registry bench of the top court, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, has written that reason cited by the Sindh government over lack of funds to rehabilitate the effectees, whose houses were demolished in the cleaning drive, is not acceptable.

Take every possible step to compensate them, the written order had said.

