‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star shares exciting update on series

Actor Henry Golding, who starred in 2018’s ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ has shared an exciting update on the series based on the film.

Reports made the rounds earlier this year about an HBO Max series adaptation of the hit film, with original co-writer Adele Lim back on board as showrunner.

It was also reported that John M. Chu, who directed ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ will serve as an executive producer on the show.

Henry Golding has now confirmed development on the hotly anticipated show, revealing that work on the scripts was underway.

“Something’s being made. I think we’re actually going to do a series. That’s what they’re trying to give us. Aiming for like first quarter, even, next year,” he said in an interview with a foreign media outlet.

While he confirmed the existence of scripts for the show, the actor admitted that he has not seen any of them.

“There are scripts hanging around but they haven’t been passed on yet. I haven’t read anything, but I hear it’s promising,” Henry Golding said.

While the actor did not reveal when ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ will arrive, his comment on plans for production next year suggests that the series could potentially premiere late 2026 or 2027.

Reports had said that the series, just like the film, will be based on Kevin Kwan’s book series of the same name.

The ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ novel, published in 2013, was followed by ‘China Rich Girlfriend’ in 2015 and ‘Rich People Problems’ in 2017.