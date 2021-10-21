CRBC project to irrigate 300,000 acres of barren land in KP: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) lift-cum-gravity project will be a real game-changer and it will irrigate around 300,000 acres of barren land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan chaired a meeting on integrated agriculture and development plan for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) especially Chashma Right Bank Canal in Islamabad. He said that the CRBC project will be a real game-changer for the socio-economic uplift of a vast area in southern KP.

The premier said that it will not only ensure food security in the region but also earn huge foreign exchange reserves for the country by exporting agricultural produce to the Middle East. He directed concerned authorities to adopt effective measures to boost corporate farming in the area.

PM Imran Khan said we need to exploit the full potential of vast natural resources in the area for the socio-economic uplift of our people.

In another meeting today, PM Imran Khan issued directives for early completion of ongoing development projects in the tourism sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He issued the orders while chairing a meeting on ongoing KP development projects. He said that the government has been working at a fast pace on infrastructure projects for access to tourist resorts in far-flung areas of the province.

Imran Khan said the olive cultivation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would make farmers prosperous and the country self-sufficient in edible oil. The premier was also briefed on the ongoing development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.