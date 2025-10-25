Cremer returns to Zimbabwe squad

Former Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer will wear the national colors again after nearly seven years, as he has been recalled for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, starting October 29 in Harare.

Cremer, who last represented Zimbabwe in 2018, had stepped away from cricket to pursue a professional career in golf and relocated to the UAE, where his wife works as an airline pilot.

However, the veteran spinner recently returned home and reignited his cricketing ambitions through local club competitions, a move that has now paved the way for his international comeback.

The Zimbabwe selectors have rewarded Cremer’s persistence, drafting him into a largely unchanged 15-member squad that went unbeaten through the ICC Africa Regional Qualifiers earlier this year.

He replaces fast bowler Trevor Gwandu in the lineup, as Zimbabwe continue preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

All-rounder Sean Williams remains unavailable due to personal reasons, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed.

The series against Afghanistan will be played entirely at the Harare Sports Club, which also hosted the one-off Test earlier in the tour.

The T20Is are scheduled for October 29, 31, and November 2.

Zimbabwe squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor.