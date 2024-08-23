Cricket game takes three Super Overs to decide winner

A game in India’s Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 went viral after it took three Super Overs to decide the winner on Friday.

The 17th match of the tournament between Bengaluru Blasters and Hubli Tigers went down to the wire after both teams ended their innings at 164 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After Hubli Tigers posted 164 on the scoreboard, the Bengaluru Blasters seemed to have the game in their hands when they needed just two in five balls with three wickets in hand.

However, the chasing side could only manage to level the score, resulting in a tie.

The game then went to a Super Over where the Blasters scored 10 runs in six balls with the Tigers needing 11 to win the game.

However, Bengaluru Blaster’s Lavish Kaushal restricted the Tigers from winning the game as he conceded only one run on the last ball while the opposition needed two to win the game.

The first Super Over resulted in another tie-breaker as a second one was announced.

While the second Super Over did not see a single boundary, Tigers’ Manish Pandey ran three consecutive doubles to take his team to eight without losing a wicket.

Read more: Shakib’s Bangla Tigers eliminated from GT20 Canada after refusing to play super over

Tigers’ Vidwath Kaverappa then staged a remarkable recovery after being hit for a four on the very first delivery of the over.

The scores were once again levelled, forcing the match officials to take the game to a third Super Over.

Consequently, the third Super Over decided the winner as Blasters made 12 over the loss of one wicket while batting first.

Set to chase 13, the Tigers needed a four off the last ball to win the game. Manvanth Kumar clinched the game for his team after hitting a four on the last ball of the third Super Over.

According to several sports outlets, the three Super Overs in a single game was the first-ever in the history of T20 cricket.