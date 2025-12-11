Cricket greats set to return to action

Cricket fans are in for a nostalgic treat early next year as global icons Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, and Shane Watson headline the inaugural Legends Pro T20 League, scheduled to take place in Goa, India.

The tournament, featuring some of the biggest names to have graced the sport, will run from January 26 to February 4, 2026, at the newly built 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Goa.

The league will host six franchise-based teams, bringing together 90 former international stars in a competition designed to blend entertainment, rivalry, and experience.

A long list of high-profile former players has already confirmed participation, including Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Dale Steyn, Shaun Marsh, Amit Mishra, Vinay Kumar, Monty Panesar, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, and Stuart Binny, ensuring the tournament’s opening edition is loaded with star power.

Adding gravitas to the league structure, former Australian captain Michael Clarke has been appointed League Commissioner. Clarke expressed his excitement about taking on the role and returning to a cricket environment he holds close.

“India, being one of the biggest homes of cricket, holds a special place for me,” Clarke said.

“The passion of the fans, the pride, and the privilege of being part of this league, and the chance to reunite with some old friends as well as fierce rivals, make it truly special.

“I can’t wait to see fans enjoy high-quality cricket and unforgettable moments in Goa.”

The players themselves are equally enthusiastic. West Indies great Chris Gayle, known for his flamboyance and unmatched T20 presence, spoke of the joy in reconnecting with long-time rivals and teammates.

“Some of my best memories involve these guys,” Gayle shared.

“I’ve battled against Kallis when getting past him felt impossible, talked batting rhythm with Uthappa, and taken more Rayudu banter than I can count.

“Seeing names like Dhawan or Watson again brings back the jokes, the competitiveness, the respect. The Legends Pro T20 League is giving us that chance.”

South African legend Jacques Kallis echoed the sentiment, admitting he is eager to “feel like a player once more.”

“I’m genuinely excited to pick it up again, that simple rhythm of hitting balls, finding timing, feeling like a player once more,” Kallis said.

“And seeing Michael Clarke step in as commissioner adds real professionalism and vision. It just makes you look forward even more to enjoying the game with familiar faces.”