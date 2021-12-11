Cricket series: Australia satisfied with security arrangements in Pakistan

LAHORE: Security officials of the Australian Cricket Board visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here in Lahore to review security arrangements, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The three-member security delegation of Cricket Australia (CA) was given in detailed briefing at the PSCA on the measures in place to provide the VVIP security cover to the visiting team.

The delegation, with different CCTV cameras, monitored the overall security arrangements put in place by law enforcement agencies in Lahore.

The Australian delegation expressed their satisfaction over the security arrangements in Lahore and other cities where matches would be played.

The three-member security team yesterday had visited the Ministry of Interior for briefing and was later taken to the Rawalpindi Stadium and the hotel where the team will stay during their visit to the city.

The Australian security team included Benjamin Oliver, Stuart Baily and Brenden Drew. The team will also visit Karachi and Lahore.

Schedule of matches

It is to be mentioned here that Australia are set to tour Pakistan for the first time in over 24 years, in March 2022.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20I. The matches will be held across Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore, which will host one Test each. The limited-overs leg will be held entirely in Lahore.

1st Test, Karachi – March 3 to 7

2nd Test, Rawalpindi – March 12 to 16

3rd Test, Lahore – March 21 to 25

1st ODI, Lahore – March 29

2nd ODI, Lahore – March 31

3rd ODI, Lahore – April 2

T20I, Lahore – April 5

