Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi get pay raise ahead of World Cup 2023

There was good news for Pakistan cricketers ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as they saw an exuberant salary increase according to the fresh central contracts announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, 25 players have been divided into four groups with Babar Azam, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, and star pacer Shaheen Afridi placed in Category A.

Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah got placed in Category B. Imad Wasim and Abdullah Shafique were in Category C.

Hasan Ali, Usama Mir, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jnr., Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Haris, Zaman Khan, Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, and Iftikhar Ahmed are in Category D.

The cricket board has revised the payment criteria. Those in Category A saw their salaries increase by 202 per cent. The remuneration of players in the B, C, and D got hiked by 144, 135 and 127 per cent respectively.

The PCB said player match fees will also be hiked by 50 per cent for Tests, 25 per cent for ODIs, and 12.5 per cent for T20I matches.

🚨 Pakistan Men’s Central Contract list 🚨 As many as 25 cricketers have been offered a central contract 👇 Read more ➡️ https://t.co/6pNAexQEds pic.twitter.com/bgkvopQ6gl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2023

The deal comes after four months of deadlock between the PCB and players, and for the first time will see them get a share of the country’s payout from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Pakistan captain Babar Azam the deal was “historic” and expressed his happiness and satisfaction over it.

“It is a historic deal. I am extremely happy and satisfied that we have reached an agreement with the PCB. It has been a lengthy and, at times, challenging negotiation process, but I believe we have reached a fair and beneficial agreement for both parties,” he said.

The captain added, “This agreement signifies a new chapter in players’ careers and in Pakistan cricket. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all players towards the game and now we are all geared up ahead of the ICC Men’s World Cup.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

It is pertinent to mention that the Babar Azam-led Pakistan Cricket Team has landed in India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Green Shirts start their campaign on October 4, when they play the Netherlands.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usama Mir.

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed and Zaman Khan.