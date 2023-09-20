Sri Lanka’s Shanaka to resign as captain due to Asia Cup 2023 defeat

All-rounder Dasun Shanaka is expected to resign as the Sri Lanka cricket team captain following the side’s failed Asia Cup 2023 campaign.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A foreign news agency reported that Dasun Shanaka, who led the side to victory in last year’s Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, is likely to step down as the frontman ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India next month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dasun Shanaka (@dasun_shanaka1)

Sri Lanka Cricket is expected to make an official statement in the coming days. Wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis is a front-runner to be the team leader.

Related – Dasun Shanaka reveals secret of Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup 2023 success

Dasun Shanaka had put on a mediocre performance in the tournament. He scored just 59 runs from six matches at an average of 10.80 and a strike rate of 65.85.

The all-rounder had apologized to the nation following its comprehensive 10-wicket loss to India in the final.

Read more: Siraj’s six-fer demolishes Sri Lanka as India lift Asia Cup 2023

“I would like to thank the fans who came in numbers, really sorry that we disappointed you,” he said in the post-match presentation. “We as cricketers really love you. And congratulations to the Indian team for the brand of cricket they’re playing.”